Suspects in Laylah Washington murder face judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Accused of being involved with the murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington, cousins Brandon and Tylan McCray faced a judge Thursday morning.

Brandon charged with being an accessory to the murder and driving the vehicle used in the shooting. Tylan is charged with first-degree murder and firing the fatal shot in a fit of road rage.

"He (Brandon) is more or less shocked by this," said Blake Ballin, Brandon's attorney. "This is not something he is used to. He has never been in trouble before."

Both men were charged last month, and Brandon bonded out of jail.

"Our position, our client Mr. (Brandon) McCray is not guilty of anything but being in an unfortunate situation when someone else committed a crime," Ballin said.

Tylan, charged with the murder as well as three counts of attempted first-degree murder, was also in court.

"He`s holding up," his attorney Bill Massey said. "This is hard on him, of course, because he's young and has not been in this kind of situation before."

Washington's mother, Leslie, and family did not want to comment on the court appearances. They just showed the shirt some of them were wearing, depicting the toddler with angel wings and holding a sippy cup.

"She won't get a chance to graduate," Leslie Washington said. "I mean they're still giving them (Brandon and Tylan) an opportunity to pursue dreams in their life."

Leslie told WREG before that she's angry all four people in the car at the time of the shooting are not facing more serious charges. Prosecutors would not comment on charges changing.

"I would not expect that, but it's something we will deal with," Ballin said.

WREG will update as the suspects' court hearings proceed.