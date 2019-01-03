× Shoplifting arrest turns into drug bust outside Midtown Home Depot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shoplifting arrest turns into a drug bust in the parking lot of the Midtown Home Depot.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the store at 1627 Poplar Avenue after a loss prevention officer caught a man trying to steal power tools by sticking them in his pants. The officer also told police the suspect had arrived in a Jeep Liberty which was occupied by two other people in the parking lot.

After walking out the front door, the man got inside that Jeep. That’s where police found him and took him into custody.

Police identified the man as Cassell Harris.

While Harris was being arrested, officers said they noticed a machete next to the passenger Leon Early. He refused to show officers his hands and was detained as well.

The third suspect, Jacqueline Black, was also detained after police claimed she made “furtive movements inside her purse during the take down.”

Once everyone was out of the car, police found two digital scales, three crack pipes, pills, marijuana, cocaine and a large amount of cash.

All three were arrested on drug possession charges. Harris was also charged with theft of property.