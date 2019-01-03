‘Shocking’ video shows high-powered rifle fired in Memphis apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A startling video showing a man pointing a high-powered gun in the air firing off round after round appearing to be posted to Facebook around New Year's is gaining social media traction.

Multiple people have said it was taken at a Whitehaven apartment complex off Millbranch.

"It's shocking," said a mother who lives in the apartment complex where the video allegedly took place. "Anybody could get hurt, you know, you never know where the bullets are going."

The video made the complex look less of a living complex and more like a gun range.

"Who does that?" she said. "They got places you can go to shoot guns."

The video had been shared more than 800 times. But since reaching out to the original poster of the video, it appears to have been taken down.

This video was far from the only New Year's gunfire in the Mid-South.

Lisa Reeves, who lives in Forrest City, Arkansas, said she was startled to hear repeating gunfire at the turn of the new year.

"The next thing I know, it literally sounds like a war zone, like two factions fighting against one another," Reeves said.