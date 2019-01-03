× Police: Suspects detained after store robbery leads to chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Suspects are in custody after police say they robbed a cell phone store and led police on a chase that ended in Hickory Hill.

It started just after 1 p.m. Thursday at a Metro PCS store in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police say two males armed with handguns robbed the business and fled in a white Nissan Altima.

Officers pursued them to Ridgeline Cove in Hickory Hill, where the two males and a female were detained at 2 p.m. Police did not specify whether the female was a suspect.

No injuries were reported.