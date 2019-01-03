× Netflix issues warning after emergence of “Bird Box” Meme Challenge

NEW YORK — Netflix issued a safety warning on Wednesday after the emergence of a new online challenge inspired by the streaming giant’s newest hit “Bird Box” that undoubtedly could potentially be very dangerous.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” Netflix tweeted on Wednesday.

In “Bird Box,” Sandra Bullock stars as a woman who undertakes an arduous river journey to save her two children from a threat that has left much of the world in a state of chaos and resulted in mass suicides.

Some of the film takes place in flashbacks, as a pregnant Bullock finds a small group of people with whom to survive and figure out the new world order. They live in constant fear of being exposed to the outside world and strangers because encounters with either increase the risk of being affected by the mysterious force that has the power to drive people insane.

To protect themselves from it, they block out windows and wear blindfolds if forced to venture outside. Birds also serve as something of an alarm system.

Unfortunately, this has inspired what’s being called the “Bird Box” Meme Challenge. Participants blindfold themselves and then take off outside.

Of course, Netflix has discouraged people from participating in such a dangerous challenge.