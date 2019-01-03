× Nancy Pelosi elected Speaker as Democrats take control of House

WASHINGTON — The House elected Nancy Pelosi as its speaker Thursday as Democrats take command of the chamber for the new Congress.

The near party-line majority vote makes her the country’s most powerful Democrat as the party begins two more years of confronting President Donald Trump. Pelosi’s Democrats will be able to set the House’s legislative agenda and conduct investigations of the Trump administration that Republicans shunned when they held the majority.

Thursday’s vote restores Pelosi to the post she held from 2007 until 2011. She’s the only woman to ever hold the chamber’s top job.

Pelosi, of California, reclaimed the job after Democrats gained 40 seats in the November elections, their biggest pickup in four decades. There are 235 Democrats in the House and 199 Republicans, with one vacancy.

Pelosi isn’t ruling out impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, depending on findings by the special counsel investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Democrats are assuming the majority in the House, where the Constitution says impeachment proceedings must begin. Pelosi previously called impeachment a “divisive activity,” and Democrats were cautious about mentioning the “I” word during the 2018 midterms for fear it would backfire politically.

But Pelosi did not shy away from it Thursday. She said, “We shouldn’t be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn’t avoid impeachment for a political reason.”

It’s unclear that a sitting president can be indicted. Justice Department guidelines suggest he can’t. Pelosi calls it “an open discussion.” She adds, “Everything indicates that a president can be indicted after he is no longer president.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the campaign or with his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations.

WATCH: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will present new House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi with the gavel https://t.co/J1V4WNXj2G pic.twitter.com/8Dn1lC9iZd — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 3, 2019

Earlier, the Senate of the 116th Congress was sworn in, including Tennessee’s first female senator, Marsha Blackburn.