More than a year after crash, driver indicted on vehicular homicide charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vehicular homicide charges have been filed a little more than a year after a serious crash that left one person dead.

Triston Causey, 21, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed his vehicle at Shelby Oaks Drive and Sycamore View, prosecutors said. The SUV flipped, sending all four people inside flying from the car.

When paramedics arrived on the scene they found Andrew Banks pinned beneath the vehicle. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died 10 days later as the result of his injuries.

Two other people who were inside the car were also critically injured. One of them reportedly even sustained a break in his neck.

Causey was indicted on reckless vehicular homicide, aggravated assault resulting in death, aggravated assault involving serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault involving bodily injury.

His bond was set at $10,000.