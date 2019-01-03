Live at 9: Criminal Court audit, Legislative look ahead, & Clarence Birdsong

Legislative look ahead

In less than a week state lawmakers will gather in Nashville to start the 2019 legislative session. A number of items are already up for debate so they have their work cut out for them. Rep. Mark White and Senator Katrina Robinson joined us to talk about that.

Criminal Court audit

After just a few months in office the new Shelby County Criminal Court clerk said she found some issues that need immediate attention. Heidi Kuhn joined us to explain why she ordered a forensic audit and what’s next.

Author Chat with Clarence Birdsong

Having been adopted at an early age, Clarence Birdsong knows how it feels to grow up feeling like an outsider. But he hopes to change that for other African American children though his new book.