Driver charged in interstate road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver accused in a road rage shooting on the interstate last month is now behind bars and set to face a judge Friday.

Montero Evans, 42, is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $30,000 bond.

A truck driver says he was in the area of the Interstate 240 and Airways on Dec. 5 when a man in a Chevy Tahoe pulled up beside him and started shooting at him.

The truck driver was ok, and was able to get the tag number.

Evans was found Wednesday and didn’t admit to the shooting, but said he got into an altercation.