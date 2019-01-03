× Deputies: Car thief tracked down within minutes, connected to car by wayward sock,keys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was taken into custody after deputies say he stole a car a mile from his home.

It all started after a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was stolen early Thursday morning from Longtree Avenue.

According to authorities, dispatch called Spireon Tracking at 2:51 a.m. asking them to help them find the stolen vehicle. The company was able to tell deputies that the car had been driven a little more than a mile around the corner to the 3500 block of Appian Cove.

Once on the scene, deputies said they located a suspect near the stolen vehicle. They did a pat down for officer safety and found the man had a loaded Smith & Wesson, a pair of car keys and a sock in his possession.

Deputies said the car keys belonged to the stolen car and the sock matched another one that was found in the vehicle.

The suspect was later identified by deputies as 19-year-old Keshun Fleming. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property.