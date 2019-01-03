Bullet falls through roof of Texas church during sermon

A Texas pastor is lucky to be alive after a bullet fired into the air fell through the roof of a church while he was preaching.

When the bullet fell, Pastor Evan Risher of Ramp Church Texas picked it up and incorporated it into his sermon.

He later posted pictures from the ordeal with a caption saying “The devil lost again.”

Police say the bullet was fired from outside and was likely a celebratory gunshot.

No one was hurt.