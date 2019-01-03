× Accused interstate shooter taken into custody, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The driver accused in a road rage shooting on the interstate in early December has been taken into custody.

Montero Evans was charged with aggravated assault after the incident on December 5.

The victim told police he was in the area of I-240 and Airways Boulevard when an unknown man in a blue Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up beside him and opened fire.

The driver was able to get the tags of the car and it came back to Evans.

On Wednesday, investigators were notified that the car was parked in the 2900 block of Gruber Avenue. Evans was located at a home in the area and brought to the police station for questioning. He admitted to getting into an altercation but not the shooting, police said.