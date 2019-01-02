× World War II veteran receives 50,000 cards to celebrate 96th birthday

CALIFORNIA — It was undoubtedly a huge birthday for World War II veteran Duane Sherman. The Purple Heart recipient celebrated his 96th birthday just days ago, but it’s the response from thousands around the world that his family will remember for years to come.

You see, several weeks ago Mr. Sherman’s daughter took to social media asking for the public’s help. Her father’s friends had all past away, she explained, and he was lonely, finding only bills in his daily trips to the mailbox.

He was so disheartened by it all that he didn’t even want to celebrate his birthday on December 30.

All Morse asked was for somebody to send her father cards to make him smile.

And boy did they respond.

Their local TV station caught wind of the request and quickly decided to help. The story was then sent to other stations around the country, reaching thousands of people.

When all was said and done, Mr. Sherman received more than 50,000 cards. All 50 states as well as 10 other countries were represented.