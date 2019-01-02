× Woman involved in reported hostage situation arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman involved in a recent incident that was initially reported to police as a hostage situation has been taken into custody.

According to police, officers responded early Monday morning in the 600 block of East Trigg after getting a call from a woman who claimed her boyfriend pulled a gun on her with her children inside and was refusing to leave.

When officers arrived, they said a woman in the house refused to open the door and said she would kill the officers if they came in the house.

When officers entered the house, they say they found marijuana, crack cocaine and an AK-47 in a bedroom.

Suspect Robert Haley, 38, was found in the attic and detained on outstanding warrants. He’s facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and a being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

His girlfriend, Kenya Moore, told investigators she never called police. She claimed it was an ex-girlfriend who was trying to get Haley in trouble with the law.

Police said Moore knew Haley was wanted by police and she was the one who refused to open the door at the home on Trigg. She was taken into custody on January 1 and charged with being an accessory after the fact, the employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and drug possession.