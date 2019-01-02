× Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need help finding a man who may be armed and dangerous. They think someone is hiding him somewhere in Memphis.

Tyrone Shepard, 18, is wanted on multiple charges, including armed robbery and carjacking.

All the incidents involving Shepard happened last October and November in East Memphis and the airport area. Police also said he is targeting people in the Latino community.

“If you are a victim of a crime, we want you to report it,” said Major Darren Goods, operations commander for the multi-agency gang unit. “We don’t want you to be afraid to come forward. If you are a victim, you’re a victim. We’re not concerned with what your immigration status is. We care about you. We want you to feel safe in this community.”

Goods said he just wants justice to be served.

“We’re concerned about getting these bad guys off the street, getting guns off the street, getting the shooters off the street.”

Police have arrested a co-defendant of his but have not been able to find Shepard himself. They said he is a known member of the Eastside Blood Gang.

Anyone with information on Shepard’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.