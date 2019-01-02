× Police need your help locating Memphis man’s killers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released new information following a shooting that left one man dead less than a month ago.

According to police, Mark Small was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Rozelle on December 15. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation police determined Small had been involved in a physical altercation with two other men shortly before being shot. Those individuals then fled the scene in a gray or red pickup truck.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.