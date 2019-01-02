× Police: Man arrested after being caught pacing parking lot with genitals exposed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after police say he was seen walking around a KFC parking lot with his private parts exposed.

A woman said she was sitting in her car playing a game on her phone when she looked up and saw Michael Birdsong pacing the parking lot with his genitals exposed. He then pulled up his shirt and started touching himself, she told police.

When officers arrived on the scene, Birdsong reportedly took off, running across Poplar Avenue and nearly getting hit by several vehicles. He then ran inside the Wendy’s bathroom where he tried to keep officers at bay by pushing his body weight up against the door.

Officers were able to get the door open and, after a brief struggle, took the suspect into custody.

Police said Birdsong had been banned from the KFC and a nearby gas station in the past for aggressive panhandling.

He was charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, evading arrest, indecent exposure and obstruction of a highway or passageway.