MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was involved in a shooting near Graceland. An officer shot a suspect, and the suspect needed medical attention.

The shooting at 1317 Timothy Drive was reported around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday. The officer was the only one who fired a shot, and no officers were injured.

