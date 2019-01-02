× Nearly 12,000 pounds of chicken, pork sausage products recalled

NEW YORK — Nearly 12,000 pounds of poultry and meat sausage products have been recalled due to the possibility of metal being inside the packaging.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, R.L. Zeigler Co., Inc., issued the alert for roughly 11,664 pounds of RTE Red Hot chicken and pork sausage items. All of the items were produced on November 29 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The following are subject to the recall: