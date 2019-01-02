Memphis officers shoot, kill man they say was armed with knife in Whitehaven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Authorities have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting last night in Whitehaven.

According to police, they were called to 1317 Timothy Drive and that's where they met 20-year-old Aboulaye Thiam. He was armed with a knife and charged at officers on the scene, they said.

Preliminary information suggests at least three officers fired their weapons. All of them have routinely been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

No officers were injured.

Thiam's brother told WREG he was inside the home when all of a sudden he saw several police cars block off the streets. He said he didn't know what happened.

He went on to say that he'd never known his brother to have any problems or to be violent. He said Abdoulaye Thiam came to America in 2008 and lived in the home on Timothy with his family. He studied at Sheffield High School and even played soccer.

They said they don't know if he was armed with a knife.

