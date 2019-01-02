× Man caught selling stolen merchandise on eBay after UPS burglary, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after police say he was caught selling merchandise that had been stolen from a local UPS facility.

According to police, the burglary happened at the UPS warehouse on Meltech Drive on December 3.

Video surveillance showed three men breaking into the warehouse through a loading dock door and then passing boxes back through to a waiting vehicle. Inside those boxes were 632 Turtle Beach Stealth 700 gaming headsets, a Champion generator and medical equipment valued at $25,280.

Investigators later learned that some of the stolen items were sold over eBay by a man they identified as Karoomba Jones. In all, he sold 22 of the gaming headsets for a $2,420 profit, police said.

Authorities said Jones confessed to selling the items, but not to the burglary.

Those suspects have not been identified.

Jones was charged with theft of property.