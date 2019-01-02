Live at 9: The border wall, DACA, Memphis sports & Watercooler Wednesday

The border wall and DACA in 2019

It`s a new year, but several issues remain unresolved when it comes to building President Donald Trump’s border wall and the issue of DACA. So how will they be addressed in 2019? Latino Memphis Executive Director Mauricio Calvo joined us with his perspective.

Memphis sports in 2019

From the U of M Tigers to the Memphis Grizzlies and beyond, there’s never a dull moment on the sports scene here in the Bluff City. That’s going to continue to be the case going into 2019.

Larry Robinson and Howard Robertson talked about the exciting future of Memphis sports on Live at 9.

Watercooler Wednesday

An annual list decides which words and phrases should take a hike, and new year, new you. Vows to give up certain things could improve your health. We talked about it in the first Watercooler Wednesday of 2019.