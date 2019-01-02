× Former U of M basketball player wanted on assault charge

LAKELAND, Tenn. — A former University of Memphis basketball player is wanted for allegedly attacking his girlfriend at a Lakeland grocery.

Jimario Rivers is being sought by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for an incident that allegedly happened at Sprouts on U.S. 64.

Court records show Rivers was charged Dec. 28 with aggravated assault. His address is listed in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Rivers played for the Tigers as a junior in 2016-17 after two years at Southwest Tennessee Community College.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.