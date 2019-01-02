× Former renter accused of attacking, threatening landlord twice in two days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after attacking and threatening to kill his former landlord twice within two days, police said.

The victim told police Glenn Smith broke into his home on Decatur sometime on New Year’s Eve. Once inside, Smith pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him, but instead pistol whipped him in the face.

After the break in, the homeowner boarded up the area where Smith allegedly made his entrance.

The next day officers returned to the same home after they received reports of a possible shooting. They spoke with the victim who stated Smith had returned, broke into the home again and threatened to burn the structure down.

At some point, the man said Smith also began ripping the boards down and sustained a cut to his hand. Smith claimed the injury to his hand was the result of him being shot. Paramedics said that was not the case.

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.