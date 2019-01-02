Authorities confirm poison killed Tennessee family’s pets as search continues for those responsible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Scraps of food that were left behind at the site where four dogs were found dead just before Christmas in Lake County tested positive for pesticides.

On Wednesday, authorities with the Lake County Sheriff's Department told WREG to date four dogs and a fox have been found dead after eating meat that was laced with poison.

The test results confirmed Tammy Leland's initial suspicions of foul play.

"It's intentional," she told us back on December 21. "This was intentional. They laced the food, dropped it in front of my house and killed four dogs."

"They made it probably five feet from where it was dropped, to the yard, and fell over dead."

Chief Deputy Joe Vernon told WREG they have received several leads but so far no one has been arrested for the killings. They asked anyone with information to call them at (731) 253-7791.