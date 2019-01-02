× Armed robbery suspect now in custody, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man police say was responsible for two recent robberies was taken into custody this week.

Brandon Guffin turned himself in on New Year’s Eve and was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after he was reportedly identified by two employees at the businesses that had been hit.

The first incident happened on December 23 at the Mapco Express on E.H. Crump Boulevard. The employee in that case told police the suspect entered the store armed with a gun, demanded money and then left.

Exactly a week later the same thing happened at the Family Dollar store in the 3600 block of North Watkins. However, this time an employee ran after the suspect and saw him get into a blue Hyundai Sonata.

Guffin was eventually developed as a suspect. Both victims confirmed that Guffin was the one responsible for the robberies, police said.