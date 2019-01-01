Vandals, uprooted trees cause damage at cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven cemetery has taken a beating from both vandals and Mother Nature, and loved ones of those buried there are not happy about the damage.

Headstones are knocked onto other headstones, and uprooted trees cover burial places at New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Road.

It’s not what any family wants to see, and the mess brought people out to check on their loved ones’ resting places.

“A lot of our loved ones are buried out here, all up on the hill, cousins and nephews,” Larry Woods said. “It’s about the upkeep and honor.”

A Facebook post got social media buzzing about vandalism in the cemetery. The cemetery responded right away, saying they were working on repairing the area.

But this wasn’t just the work of a few bad guys. Nature caused its own havoc on New Year’s Eve, knocking down trees and making an even bigger mess.

“You take time to come out here and clean it up and you just want to know that the people here feel the same way,” Rosie Woods said.

The cemetery posted on Facebook about the storm damage, telling families that before rain softened the soil and knocked down trees. They already had their hands full trying to fix the mess the vandals made.

For now all the families can hope is that large, open burial plots end up filled with dirt instead of water, and everything is put back where it belongs.