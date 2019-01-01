× Shooting in southeast Shelby County leaves victim ‘extremely critical’

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition Tuesday night after a shooting in southeast Shelby County.

Deputies said they were on the scene in the 5300 block of Crystal Oak Drive about 11:15.

County authorities did not provide any more information on the victim or suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.