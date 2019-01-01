× Second Line restaurant spends first day of new year helping homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown restaurant started off the new year by giving back, feeding hundreds of homeless Memphians.

Biscuits, sausage, eggs and grits, a hot cup of coffee and lots of conversation is what you could see and hear throughout The Second Line on Tuesday morning as the restaurant hosted its Day of Warmth for the second year.

Chef and owner Kelly English said last year’s event served 300 people and this year they were prepared for 500.

“It was really about making people feel special,” English said.

People visit his restaurants all the time for special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries or date nights, so why not provide that same feeling for folks who need it the most.

“It’s really good to be able to do what we do for a living, on a day that’s intensely impactful,” he said.

But there was more than a meal provided.

Barbers gave free haircuts, and every person in attendance got a bag filled with necessities to help keep warm this winter. Nurse practitioners from Le Bonheur were also on hand providing free checkups for children.

Even the volunteers got something out of their time at the day of warmth.

“It’s been amazing, I’ve met a lot of great people, said Kenneth Williams, who said he and his wife found out about the event online and just decided to help out.

“Everybody wants to make somebody feel special, and today, we are able to do that today for a lot of people,” Williams said.