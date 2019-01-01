Police searching for two individuals that could help solve recent homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying two individuals who could help them solve a recent homicide.

On December 24, officers were called to the 2400 block of Ketchum where they found two people shot. One of the men – Juan Garcia-Rincon – died from his injuries two days later.

During the investigation, officers located video of several people who were in the area the afternoon of the shooting. Authorities have released photos of those individuals in the hopes they will have answers that could lead them to their shooter(s).

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.