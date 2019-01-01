× Police: Man carjacked on the way to rental walk through

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was taken into custody after police say he and two others carjacked a man after setting up a meeting to go look at a rental property in Memphis.

The victim told police he and the tree males were headed to the property in a 2019 Chevrolet Impala that he had rented when things suddenly took an unexpected turn. He said one of the men pointed a gun at him before hitting him in the face with the weapon.

They took his wallet, forced him out of the car and then drove off.

Two days later police were in the 2400 block of Park Avenue when they came upon the stolen vehicle. Seeing officers had spotted him, the driver took off at a high rate of speed, zigzagging through traffic and running several red lights.

The driver eventually crashed at the intersection of Boston and Douglass. The male driver tried to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Avit Taylor. He was charged with theft of property, auto theft, evading arrest, no driver’s license and reckless driving.

The other suspects involved in the initial carjacking have not been identified.