× Munford High band marches in Tournament of Roses Parade

A Mid-South band program was part of the festivities Tuesday as the 130th annual Tournament of Roses parade marched through Pasadena, California.

The Munford High School band performed Tuesday morning, along with plenty of flower-covered floats for a massive audience.

The band did have a bit of a hiccup on the way to California, when they got stranded at the Dallas airport for a while.

But the band made it to Pasadena in plenty of time to be part of the New Year’s tradition.