MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several families across the nation are celebrating new bundles of joy in this new year, including a family in Memphis with the city's first new baby of 2019.

Little Alaina Janelle Scott was born Tuesday morning at Methodist South, weighing in at 6 pounds 11 ounces.

Her mom Angela Scott says she was prepared for Alaina, but surprised by all of the extra attention.

"You'd be surprised how many people were surprised to hear that I'd have a New Year's Eve baby, and then I turned around and had a New Year's Day baby, so that was kid of exciting," she said.

Baby alaina has and older sister and an older brother and they are very excited to have her.