WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A new year brought a new mayor for West Memphis, Arkansas.

Marco McClendon was sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday at the city's civic auditorium.

Newly elected city officials also took the oath of office.

McClendon took 54 percent of the vote in a runoff election against Wayne Croom. Both men were on the city council.

McClendon says fighting crime is first on his agenda.

The city is also getting a new police chief. Daniel Oakes retired and Assistant Chief Donald West is taking over.