× Man accused of exposing himself in Methodist South waiting room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after police say he exposed himself in the middle of the waiting room at Methodist South Hospital.

A woman told authorities she was in the waiting room a month ago when she noticed a man sitting across the room staring at her. At one point he even asked her how old she was, but she refused to answer his questions.

That’s when she said she noticed the man had exposed and was touching himself.

She notified hospital staff who asked the man to leave. He complied with their request.

Police said a review of the surveillance video identified the man as Jeffery Rose, a former patient who had just been discharged moments before the incident occurred. Authorities also noted that Rose had been exposing himself for some time before the woman noticed.

The 42-year-old was taken into custody last week and charged with indecent exposure. He’s scheduled to be in court on Friday.