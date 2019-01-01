× Man accused of attacking two people near Beale Street on New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested on New Year’s Eve after allegedly attacking two people near Beale Street.

According to police, an employee of the Downtown Memphis Commission was working Monday evening when a woman approached and began speaking with him. A man who was with the woman reportedly became angry the two were talking and pulled out a steak knife.

That’s when the suspect reportedly charged at the male victim. That victim was able to get out of the way without being hurt.

The suspect then allegedly turned on the woman and hit her before being detained by D.M.C. employees.

Police identified the male suspect as Antonio Spencer. He was charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault.