Blytheville man wanted for murder in Jonesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Blytheville man is wanted in the shooting death of a man in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of West Huntington around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

They found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and tried to give him aid, but the victim later died at a hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Markus Gentry, 29 of Blytheville.

Anyone with information with where the suspect is or may be is encouraged to call 870-935-7867 Crime Stoppers to give an anonymous tip.