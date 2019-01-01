× Bartlett police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are investigating following a deadly double shooting on New Year’s Eve.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Summerhill Drive around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

According to authorities, first responders located two people with gunshot wounds. One was transported to the Regional Medical Center. The second died on the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Bartlett Police Department at (901) 385-5555.