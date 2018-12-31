When the party’s over, rideshares help you get home safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before drinking and driving after celebrating, remember its easy to steer clear of a DUI.

"There's so many options we didn't have, there's just no reason," said Andrea Carter, who was celebrating on Beale Street on Monday.

Carter, who was is in town from Little Rock, said it was going to be her first time watching the guitar drop in Memphis.

Statistics show there will be plenty of wrecks and DUIs — just don't be a statistic.

Jessica Livingston says it`s just not worth the risk and it's too easy to click on the Lyft or Uber app.

"Got it handy and it's linked to your credit card so you don't even have to have cash," she said.

And though rideshares are the easiest, there are other options too.

"We are walking which is also an option if you can afford it," Carter said.

Carter says it doesn`t hurt to volunteer to play taxi for friends either.

You want your friends to be safe if you are at home. Keep your phones open, let your friends know you can give them a lift if they absolutely need one."

All options that are guaranteed to work out better than getting behind the wheel impaired.