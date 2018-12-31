Tornado Watch issued for parts of WREG viewing area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the WREG viewing area.

The alert is active until 7 p.m. Monday for the following counties:

Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Giles, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson,Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Maury, McNairy, Montgomery, Moore, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson in Tennessee.

Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Covington, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lee, Lowndes, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Webster and Winston in Mississippi.