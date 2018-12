× Thousands without power after Monday morning storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people were left in the dark Monday morning after strong showers made their way through the Mid-South.

As of 11 a.m. an estimate 9,581 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power across the city.

The hardest hit areas appear to be Lakeland and along Sam Cooper Boulevard between Binghampton and Berclair.

Crews are in the process of fixing the problem.