Thousands left without power in New Year's Eve storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers spent part of New Year’s Eve in the dark after a storm Monday, but the utility company expects most of them to have power back on Tuesday.

MLGW said the storm that passed through the Mid-South pulled down poles and wires, knocking out power to 26,000 customers.

By 10 p.m. Monday, power had been restored to 85 of them, with 3,900 customers still without power.

Those remaining customers, however, would require more difficult work.

Customers who are without power should call the MLGW Electric Outage Hotline at 544-6500. To report an emergency such as downed wires or gas leaks, please call 528-4465.