× Some residents trapped as rain floods entire street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flash flooding has struck again at one street in the Heights.

After heavy rain last night that lasted into the morning, residents woke up to find most of the 1100 block of Gordon Street near Macon Road underwater.

“I’m getting tired of this here flooding up like that. Sooner or later it’s gonna be coming up into our house,” said Jearlean Peete.

What a WREG crew saw around 3 p.m. wasn’t even the worst of it. Earlier in the day, residents said the water was covering the sidewalk and parts of their yards.

“Earlier, it was up to where I’m standing at in the middle of my yard, all the way up,” said Keith Miller.

Several drivers with larger vehicles braved driving through the water, but others had to move their cars off the street and wait for the water to recede.

“We can’t even get our car down the street,” said Peete.

“That lady there, she lives right there, she couldn’t even come out of her house. She couldn’t get out,” said Tony Rufus.

If you have flooding on your street, you can call the city’s Drain Maintenance Department at 901-357-0100. The city’s full statement is below:

Depending on the amount and intensity of the rainfall, city streets may experience downed trees and flooding. Low-lying areas are most susceptible for flooding for short durations due to drainage systems being overwhelmed. This type of temporary ponding typically ends when heavier rainfall subsides. If such areas do not drain quickly, we ask residents to notify the city so the issue can be investigated. “We have been preparing for the inclement weather by inspecting and clearing storm drains, inlets, and checking other essential areas,” Knecht said. “City crews clean debris-filled storm drains and inlets to help minimize any potential for street flooding.” The city encourage residents who have had instances of water entering their homes or accumulating on their property to take early measures to prevent or divert water by clearing storm drains near their homes. The city has over 75,000 storm drains and inlets. Clearing gutters, downspouts and nearby storm drains can help reduce the chance of residential flooding. Storm equipment and personnel are on standby to respond to flooding related emergencies. Residents that may experience localized flooding on their street should contact the Drain Maintenance department at 901-357-0100.