× Southaven building housing church, businesses collapses

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — People held each other tight and sang Monday as they watched their Southaven church building crumble before their eyes.

Plenitud Church — whose name means “fullness” in Spanish — is empty after the roof caved in and walls buckled in the strip shopping center near Highway 51 and Custer.

If it had been a day earlier, people would’ve been inside preparing for service.

“We were standing outside when we heard a big boom,” said John Hollis, who lives nearby.

Firefighters worked to determine the cause of it all as business owners next door to the church packed up their belongings, preparing to move to a new place.

A woman who owns a bakery business didn’t want to speak with us on camera, but was only able to grab a couple of items out of the building before the fire marshal explained it was a safety hazard.

It was an emotional time for her, and the second time she’s had to welcome first responders.

In the past, the tax business next door to her bakery caught fire. That’s something that comes as no surprise to some residents..

They say the plaza has had many problems over the years, but were surprised because the church had only been here for a few months.

“I was like oh my. It looked like a semi truck ran into it,” said Rebecca Bridgeman, who works nearby.

Regardless of what it looks like from the outside, those in Southaven are just thankful no one was inside.

“I’m glad nobody got hurt and the good Lord was with them,” Hollis said.