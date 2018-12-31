× Police: Shop-In clerk locks customer in store, fires single shot in his direction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A clerk was taken into custody after he allegedly fired a shot inside the store at a customer.

According to police, the victim walked into the Shop-In on Winchester Road early Friday morning and was greeted by the clerk screaming at him that he wasn’t welcomed.

The clerk, Tareq Deek, then ran to the door, locked it and fired a single shot in the man’s direction.

Surveillance video showed that the victim in this case had his hands up and was trying to leave the store when the shooting occurred.

The clerk was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.