Police searching for suspect following Bartlett bank robbery

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating following a bank robbery in Bartlett.

Police are still investigating, but they told WREG that a man dressed all in black entered the Bank of Bartlett on Highway 64 between Kate Bond and North Germantown Parkway Monday morning and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers are searching for a white pickup and an orange PT Cruiser.

They did not release any additional details.

If you know anything that could help, call police.