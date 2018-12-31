× Police: Man steals phone from car he’s washing – says he’ll give it back for $50

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after police say he stole a man’s phone and then tried to sell it back to him for $50.

According to police, it happened Sunday in the 2200 block of East Shelby Drive.

The victim told officers James Odom asked if he could wash the man’s car. After giving Odom permission, the man said he walked away for a moment and returned to find his Samsung Galaxy missing from inside his car.

Odom responded to the man’s questioning by stating he knew who had the phone and would return it to him for $50. He then reportedly showed the man his phone.

Police said the victim went for his phone and that’s when Odom pulled a gun on the man.

Odom was later arrested and charged with burglary, extortion and assault.