Man detained after standoff situation involving woman, three juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three juveniles and a woman are safe after a standoff situation early Monday morning in Memphis.

According to police, officers arrived in the 600 block of East Trigg early this morning to find a man inside a home armed with a gun. He refused to let the woman and three juveniles out of the home.

Authorities were somehow able to get the four individuals to safety and the man was detained.

