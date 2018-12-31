Live at 9:Beale Street Guitar Drop & mock-tails with Addiction Campuses

Tips for celebrating without alcohol

With there being alcohol everywhere on New Year’s Eve, it can be very challenging for people in recovery. Addiction Campuses joined us to talk about some non-alcoholic options for your celebration.

Note: If anyone feels like the stress of the holiday is too much or they or someone they know is struggling with alcoholism or substance abuse, they can reach out to our helpline at 1.888.614.2251 and there is confidential chat at addictioncampuses.com.

Beale Street’s Guitar Drop

Memphis is no stranger to a good party on New Year’s Eve. Memphis’ own AL Kapone will be one of several acts on hand for the annual bash at the Hard Rock Cafe’s guitar drop tonight.

He filled us in on what’s to come.

Mock-tails for your New Year’s Eve celebration

If you’re trying to stay sober on New Year’s Eve or simply don’t like alcohol, there’s some delicious solutions you need to try.

Brett Martin and Brian Sullivan from Addiction Campuses have some mock-tails that you’re sure to love.

Faux-jito

Ingredients:

1 spring fresh mint

3 slices of lime

1 tablespoon agave nector or honey

ice

6oz soda or seltzer water

Preparation:

1. Add mint leaves and lime to a tall glass

2. Using a muddler or a spoon, mash the lime and mint well.

3. Add sweetener, ice and soda water. Stir to combine.

4. Garnish with lime and mint

Pomegranate Ginger Fizz

Ingredients:

1/2 cup 100% pomegranate juice

1/2 cup sugar

2 thumb-size pieces of ginger, cut into 1/4″ slices

Splash of ginger ale to taste

ice

Pomegranate arils, for garnish

Preparation:

1. Combine pomegranate juice and sugar

2. Add sliced ginger

3. Shake vigorously then strain over ice

4. Top off with ginger ale to taste

5. Serve with pomegranate arils for garnish

Fizzy Blueberry Basil Punch

Ingredients:

1lbs. blueberries

3 cups water

1 cup sugar

1 cup basil

juice of 2 limes

1 liter club soda

Preparation:

1. Add the blueberries, basil, water, sugar and stir.

2. Push the mixture through a strainer into a pitcher. Add lime juice.

3. Add club soda right before serving.

4. Garnish with extra blueberries, lime or basil.