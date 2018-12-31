× Deputies: 10-year-old rescued after 32-hours standoff in Mississippi

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. — A little girl was rescued late Sunday evening following a 32-hour hostage situation in Mississippi.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officers were called to a home in Itawamba County on Saturday. A man inside the residence refused to come out and held two people, including a 10-year-old girl, hostage.

After hours of negotiations, a SWAT team entered the home to find the man dead. The little girl was rescued.

Authorities didn’t identify the suspect but WTVA reported the suspect was Nathan Shephard. As for the second hostage, it appears he was found dead upon arrival at the scene.

A motive for the incident has not been released.